June 18, 1949 - July 29, 2020 Richard Frank Ross Sr. 71 San Pedro, passed on Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 at the age of 71. He survived by his wife of over 44 years, Judith Mary Ross; his sons Gary Stephen Ross, James Raymond (Kim) Ross II, Dane Michael Ross; and two grandchildren Richard II and Walter Ross. Richard Frank Ross Sr. was born on June 18th, 1949 and raised in San Pedro, the son of Frank and Gilda Ross, he was a lifelong resident of San Pedro. Richard Ross lived as a brother, veteran (Vietnam), father, grandfather, uncle, dog dad, friend, coach, mentor, husband, and god. A man who saw everyone's game yet loved unconditionally; and never missed your phone call or opportunity to hang, catch-up and or talk. ("get to work"; "I don't feel a thing"; "I don't miss a thing"; "I love you Judy"; "I love you Gary"; "I love you James"; "I love you Dane") (Richard Frank Ross 71.))) Service will be held Saturday, August, 8th at 1:30PM in the socially distanced outdoor pavilion at Green Hills Cemetery 27501 South Western Avenue Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275