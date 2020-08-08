1/1
Richard Ross
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June 18, 1949 - July 29, 2020 Richard Frank Ross Sr. 71 San Pedro, passed on Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 at the age of 71. He survived by his wife of over 44 years, Judith Mary Ross; his sons Gary Stephen Ross, James Raymond (Kim) Ross II, Dane Michael Ross; and two grandchildren Richard II and Walter Ross. Richard Frank Ross Sr. was born on June 18th, 1949 and raised in San Pedro, the son of Frank and Gilda Ross, he was a lifelong resident of San Pedro. Richard Ross lived as a brother, veteran (Vietnam), father, grandfather, uncle, dog dad, friend, coach, mentor, husband, and god. A man who saw everyone's game yet loved unconditionally; and never missed your phone call or opportunity to hang, catch-up and or talk. ("get to work"; "I don't feel a thing"; "I don't miss a thing"; "I love you Judy"; "I love you Gary"; "I love you James"; "I love you Dane") (Richard Frank Ross 71.))) Service will be held Saturday, August, 8th at 1:30PM in the socially distanced outdoor pavilion at Green Hills Cemetery 27501 South Western Avenue Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Service
01:30 PM
Green Hills Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
27501 South Western Avenue
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
(310) 831-0311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved