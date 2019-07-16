July 16, 1938 - July 3, 2019 Richard was known for his role in the creation, planning and staffing of the American Film Institute's film school, archive and catalog.Prior to that, under the Kennedy Administration, he served in Berlin in the Foreign Service. After moving to Los Angeles for the AFI, he worked as a literary agent for Paul Kohner, later creating his own firm Kahlenberg Associates. He anticipated geographic and cultural rifts which are still experienced in America in the 21st century, helping get books such as Ecotopia and The Nine Nations of North America published. As a journalist for the Los Angeles Times he wrote over 700 columns.He is survived by his wife Hermine Fuerst Garcia; his stepson Raphael Fuerst Garcia and Raphael's wife Lauren and their two daughters Beryl and Phoebe; his daughter Rebecca, her husband Jeremy Flieder and their two sons, Elon and Asher; and his brother Charles, his wife Susan and their two daughters, Cynthia and Jennifer. Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 16 to July 21, 2019