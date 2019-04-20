June 3, 1936 - February 11, 2019 The "stately gentleman with silver-platinum hair" was one of the first members of the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles in 1979, and the eldest singing member when he passed peacefully at his residence. Memorial is on Monday, April 29, at 7PM at First Congregational Church of L.A., 540 S. Commonwealth Ave., L.A. 90020. An early champion of gay rights, he was also in the first class of deacons of the Metropolitan Community Church, started in 1968. He was a member of the pioneering gay rights organization, the Mattachine Society, helped produce the first L.A. Pride parade, contributed to The Advocate magazine, founded the Kaiser LGBTQ employee group, and was a member of the Gay Men's Medicine Circle, that seeks well-being through spiritual practice and shamanism. Despite his advocacy, Dick was a quiet, gentle man. Spirituality and the chorus defined much of his life. He never missed a rehearsal, and passed out valentines to everyone, even after membership soared to more than 200. Born in Walnut Creek, CA, he moved to L.A. in 1960, working at System Development Corp., one of the first U.S. military software companies. When mail sent to a friend, an Air Force officer, was intercepted, his security clearance was revoked and the officer court-martialed. With help from the ACLU, the officer eventually received an honorable discharge, and Dick became the first person in history to have a security clearance reinstated after being revoked for being gay. As his Parkinson's advanced, Dick still made it to GMCLA rehearsals, performing his last concert in 2016. Near the end, 40 chorus members sang at his hospital bed, and some were at his side when he left this plane. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019