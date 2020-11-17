September 5, 1943 - November 12, 2020 Our beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother and Friend passed away on November 12th following a quick and significant health decline over the course of the past month. Richard was born in Los Angeles to Jack and Myrtle Atlas, and was a loving big brother, and best friend to siblings William and Bobbi. He attended Bellagio Road Elementary School, Emerson Junior High and University High School. At the age of 20, while in college at UCLA, he married his sweetheart, Lezlie Williams, whom he met at a dance when he was 14 years old. He graduated from UCLA in 1966, and was accepted into The Harvard University Graduate School of Business when Lezlie was newly pregnant with their first child. They drove cross country so that he could continue his education and become a new father. When Michelle was a toddler, she would run to the door of the apartment when she heard keys in the lock and say "Happy Daddy's home". This is how his family felt about him forevermore. After moving back to Los Angeles, Allison was born, and their family was complete. The family loved to vacation together and the most special trip they took every year was to The Mauna Kea Hotel on the Big Island of Hawaii. This tradition continued as the family grew and it was an annual highlight of his life to be with his entire family there. While in business school, he met and was interviewed by one of his lifelong mentors, Richard Menschel. In 1968, Richard offered him a job at Goldman Sachs, where his career began in institutional equity sales. He later became manager of the Los Angeles Institutional department, co-head of the L.A. office, and in 1984, a general partner. He provided strategic leadership in the firm's U.S. listed equity shares business, and was involved in the management of the U.S. trading and distribution teams for the GS UK, European, Japanese and Asian share lines. He met and retained many of his life long friends at Goldman Sachs, and became a role model and inspiration to many there. In his retirement, he continued to make himself available as a mentor to people at the firm, including new hires. His exemplary character, commitment to teamwork, excellence in execution and capacity for building enduring and genuine relationships were shining examples of how to conduct oneself. He was the beacon of our family, and we will honor his life by continuing to shine his light. He leaves behind a legacy of love beyond measure, respect, hard work, devotion to those he held close, and a commitment to helping those who were less fortunate. Richard led a beautiful life that he always said far exceeded his expectations. He leaves his wife of 56 years, Lezlie, his daughters Michelle and Allison, sons in law Michael and David, and his eight adoring grandchildren, Robert, Lauren, Jack, William, Juliette, Benjamin, Caroline and Oliver. He showered his family with his love daily and let everyone know how he felt about them. The whole Atlas O'Brien Tannenbaum family is deeply appreciative of the love and support shown by all who have had the good fortune of being touched and known by our wonderful Rich.Richard's love has impacted many. We would like to share some of the words that have touched our family most."My favorite memory of your father is how he would smile and look at your mother with so much love in his eyes.""He inspired me to do good far beyond what I believed I was capable of doing.""Rich remains one of the most impactful men I have ever known.""Richard was the shape of God's heart.""If you knew Richard, you were given a gift. He was a true Prince, which means he was authentic, compassionate, and kind to all.""His depth of character was rare, his friendship was a gift, as was his wonderful sense of humor.""I never met a person with more love for his family, and all of us that came into his presence.""Rich Atlas was quite simply the finest human being I have ever come to know. His love of family and humanity, and his profound and meaningful connectedness to the human condition will provide me with an enduring sense of wonder and joy as his spirit and presence live on.""He showed me how to keep an open heart and be a compassionate human being while balancing family, business and community, and self care."One of Rich's legacies was that he believed that philanthropy should be an investment to create social wealth, and improve the lives of the less fortunate. Together with Lezlie, they established a foundation in 1994 with a mission to invest in assisting the most vulnerable infants, toddlers and parents in Southern California. Their leadership led to the creation of the LA Partnership for Early Childhood Investment. A Donor Advised Fund in Rich's name has been established through The Goldman Sachs Philanthropy Fund. If you are inclined to make a donation in his honor, the family would appreciate a contribution to Rich's fund, which will carry on his vision and complement the work of the foundation and LA Partnership in our communities. Makes check payable to: The Goldman Sachs Philanthropy Fund and in the memo line enter fbo Mail To:The Richard Atlas Early Childhood Fundc/o The Goldman Sachs Philanthropy Fund2121 Avenue of the Starts, Suite 2700Los Angeles, CA 90067



