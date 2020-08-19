February 7, 1939 - August 11, 2020 Bernard Richard Stevenson, a retired schoolteacher with a gentle smile and an easy manner, passed away last week after a seven-month battle with cancer. Richard, as he was known to family and friends, was a man of great enthusiasms. He loved politics; CNN was his familiar companion. He loved to travel. With his beloved partner, Kris Sommer, he visited destinations as far flung as Egypt, South Africa, Paris and Japan. Richard loved animals; for many years, he led tours at the LA Zoo. And especially, he loved bridge. In the very last game he played, a few weeks before his death, he became a Ruby Master. Richard grew up in Burbank. An indifferent student, he dropped out of high school at age 16 to enlist in the Navy, hoping to see the world. Instead, he was posted to Port Hueneme, Calif. He left the Navy after a few years and landed in Rome for the 1960 Olympics. Afterward he stayed on in Europe, taking odd jobs like operating giant cranes, and stomping grapes for wine. Eventually, he returned to the U.S., got his GED and headed off to college. He would ultimately get a master's degree as well, in history, before beginning a career in education. He taught in Ontario, Calif. and then at Betty Plasencia Elementary School in Los Angeles, where he was a bilingual teacher, instructing 3rd and 4th grades. When Richard retired, about 20 years ago, he started playing bridge in earnest, as well as volunteering twice a week at the zoo, which is where he met Kris. They became partners in bridge as well as in life. He will be missed by Kris' children, Connie Sommer (Bill Howell) and Mark Sommer (Jennifer), as well as her five grandchildren, Liam, Eli and Sarah Howell and Talia and Elle Sommer. He is also survived by his sister, Linda Stevenson Barber. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to the ASPCA, www.aspca.org
