October 5, 1932 - August 2, 2019 Richard (Api) T. Kimura, beloved husband of Alice Kuniyoshi Kimura, passed away on August 2, 2019. He was 86 years old. He was born on Kahului, Maui, and graduated from Baldwin High School in 1951. He moved to Honolulu, then to Los Angeles, Carson, and finally to Gardena, California. He is also survived by his daughter Sharleen (Rick) Taira, sons Keith (Carol), Kevin, and Kyle Kimura. He will be missed by his family, his grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren, many nephews, nieces, and other relatives. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Gardena Valley Baptist Church, 1630 W. 158th St., Gardena, CA 90247, (310-323-5683), on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Attire: Casual.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 8, 2019