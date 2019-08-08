Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rose Hills Company
3888 Workman Mill Rd
Whittier, CA 90601
(562) 699-0921
For more information about
Richard Kimura
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Gardena Valley Baptist Church
1630 W. 158th St.
Gardena, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Kimura
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard T. (Api) Kimura


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard T. (Api) Kimura Obituary
October 5, 1932 - August 2, 2019 Richard (Api) T. Kimura, beloved husband of Alice Kuniyoshi Kimura, passed away on August 2, 2019. He was 86 years old. He was born on Kahului, Maui, and graduated from Baldwin High School in 1951. He moved to Honolulu, then to Los Angeles, Carson, and finally to Gardena, California. He is also survived by his daughter Sharleen (Rick) Taira, sons Keith (Carol), Kevin, and Kyle Kimura. He will be missed by his family, his grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren, many nephews, nieces, and other relatives. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Gardena Valley Baptist Church, 1630 W. 158th St., Gardena, CA 90247, (310-323-5683), on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Attire: Casual.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose Hills Company
Download Now