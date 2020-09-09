July 28, 1950 - September 1, 2020 Richard Takashi Nakayama, 70-year-old, Los Angeles born, resident of Gardena passed away on September 1, 2020.He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Nakayama: son, Matthew Nakayama: sister, Susan (Martin) Siaw; mother-in-law, Yuri Ogawa; sisters-in-law, Sharie (Harry) Tom, Stacie (David) Inana and Krissie (Dave) Roberts; brother-in-law, William (Kristine) Sato; nephews, Timothy Siaw, Andrew Siaw, Ethan Tom, Marshall Sato and Westley Sato; nieces, Camille Tom and Samantha Inana; and aunts, uncles and cousins; and other relatives.A private service (by invitation only due to COVID-19 restrictions) will be held at Green Hills Memorial Park on September 11, 2020 at 10:00 am. www.fukuimortuary.com
