January 14, 1945 - July 26, 2020 Dick was born in Evergreen Park, Illinois, to Dorothy Williams and Raymond T. Williams, both deceased. In 1951, the family, which now included sister Jean, moved to Glen Ellyn, Illinois. Genealogy became a hobby in later years as Dick explored his Welsh and Norwegian Heritage. His August 7, 2020 funeral, a private service on the patio of St. Alban's Episcopal Church in the community of Westwood, featured Welsh hymns sung by Welsh Mens' Choirs as was The Lord's Prayer. At Glenbard West High School, he was the lead actor in a school production of "Hello Dollie" (Horace Vandergelder) and in "Our Town" (Stage Manager). Until the day he died, Dick continued to be best friends with Christopher Anderson, a fellow high school thespian, now a resident of New York City. Dick was particularly proud of his army reserve service. His ticket out of the Midwest was admission to Stanford University in 1963 where he majored in History. A notable experience was attending Stanford-in-Germany, in Beutelsbach, Germany, whose 72 members became lifelong friends. Dick attended Stanford School of Law and the Graduate School of Business (1967-Jan.1972, J.D. and M.B.A.) Dick sometimes wished he had spent more time studying, but he was excited by the activities. Notable was the Conference of California Law Students, of which Dick was the executive Director. This group lobbied the California Bar, Legislature and Supreme Court for rules permitting law students to appear in court under attorney supervision to gain clinical training. The California Supreme Court adopted such rules in 1972. After graduating from Stanford, he passed the Bar in 1972 and moved to Los Angeles.Dick had been a third year law clerk at Kadison, Pfaelzer Woodward & Quinn in Los Angeles and began permanent employment there in September 1972. He worked on various labor law cases, representing small companies in opposing union organizing campaigns. He also represented KCET and an ice cream company in labor matters, and a major oil company in interpreting and applying the newly issued price and allocation controls issued by the Nixon Administration. For the next 10 years, he was involved in numerous oil regulation proceedings including the wholesale price fixing of gasoline in Southern California. Dick was part of a negotiated settlement team to end the conflicts for restitution of money among the United States, the states, the refiners, airlines, wholesalers, retailers and farmer cooperatives. The Court of Appeals blessed the settlement, under which over the years a total of $15 billion in overcharges were refunded. Dick treasured the commendation letter he received from the Department of Energy. On the advice of a friend, Dick attended an October 1983 Sunday morning worship service at Westwood United Methodist Church, where he met his future wife, Carole Jane Knaul, during the passing of the peace. Carole invited him for coffee on the church patio after the service. They were married 8 months later. A turning point in Dick and Carole's life was an earthquake just off the coast of Guam in August of 1993. That led to a construction defects case involving a major hotel "on island". The managing partner of the Tokyo office asked Dick to run what became known as the largest and most complex construction litigation case in the history of Guam. The jury deliberations took 14 months, the verdict was unanimous in favor of the client for whom Dick worked, and the jury found fraud and breach of contract by the contractors. In 2000, in the midst of trial, new leadership at Dick's firm decided to merge with the law firm of their opponent in trial. Dick flew back East to discuss merger with two law firms which offered him a place but not the entire Los Angeles office, a deal Dick rejected out of hand. He soon found Holland & Knight which accepted all 103 employees of WBAM in Los Angeles. Then he flew back to Guam to continue the trial. The jury awarded $73 million in compensatory damages and another $73 million in punitive damages, the 15th largest verdict in any U.S. court in 2001. Both the Guam Government and the University of Guam rejected the offer for free of the high-tech courtroom. The technical gear and furniture were sold and the space returned to being a warehouse. Dick is survived by his wife, Carole, of Los Angeles; his sister, Jean Pierce of Geneva, Illinois; Jordan Pierce, nephew, and his family of Crestwood, Illinois; Evan Pierce, nephew, and his family of Portland, Oregon; and dear cousins in Elk Grove Village and St. Charles, Illinois; and Santa Rosa, CA.Memorials in Dick's memory would be appreciated by St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 580 Hilgard Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90024, Attention: Church Treasurer.



