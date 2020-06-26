April 11, 1955 - June 9, 2020 Richard W. Dickson, 65, passed away at 4:50 pm on June 9 at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.He was born April 11, 1955 in Decatur, IL to the late Richard and Frances (Ahlheim) Dickson. He spent most of his school & work life in Pekin, IL, retiring in 2009.After living a year or so in Oregon to write a book, Richard moved to Los Angeles around 2010.He became interested in public speaking, joining Toastmasters International, where he served as a training officer and assistant chief judge for District 52. He was honored as a Distinguished Toastmaster, and was to be the incoming District Division Director for the 2020-2021 Toastmaster year.Richard will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and commitment to loving and empowering others and was dearly loved by the many communities & organizations he was a member of.At his request, Richard has been cremated. A Celebration of Life gathering will be scheduled at a later date.The family has established a GoFundMe.com account for family members and friends who would like to help pay towards Richard's cremation and other final expenses. Any excess funds will be donated to charity in honor of Richard.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Jun. 26, 2020.