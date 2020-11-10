Richard Wayne Squiers was born in Glendale, California to Willis Leslie Squiers and Helen Elizabeth Squiers on May 23rd, 1934. Living most of his life in Southern California, Richard attended Washington Irving JHS class of 1949 and John Marshall HS class of 1952, in the Los Angeles area known as Los Feliz. Richard worked part time in construction while attending classes at Pepperdine University in Malibu. Richard married Janet Carolyn Edmondson in 1957. They settled in Los Feliz and had their first child in 1958. He graduated from USC in 1960 with a BSCE.Richard was completely at home living in Southern California. He carried a strong work ethic as a child, delivering newspapers to a wide area on his scooter along Brunswick Avenue. Richard's favorite hobbies were beach swimming, deep sea and lake fishing, such as Red Rock Canyon. Popular retreats were fishing Catalina Island, Hawaii and at the family cabin in Lake Arrowhead.Richard's vocations included the L.E Dixon construction company, then DOE Q Clearance working on Johnston Island, part of the U.S. Pacific Missile Range. Other overseas posts were Germany, Riyadh Saudi Arabia and Kuwait City, as Project Manager for ARAMCO (Arabian-American oil Company). In 1989 Richard founded R.W. Squiers Inc. as President, focused on structural steel and pre-fabricated building projects throughout California and Nevada.Richard's personal library and interests went well beyond the company he ran for 25 years. He was fascinated by world history, biology and ecology. After 52 years of dedicated service, Richard retired the company and his Engineering license in 2012.Richard Wayne Squiers died on October 21st, 2020 from complications due to COVID-19. He is survived by his son Ronald James Squiers, daughter Cheryl Lee White, son William Lloyd Squiers (deceased), daughter-in-law Shih-Fen Joyce Lee, ex-wife Janet Carolyn Edmondson, wife Pauline Fredeen Squiers, and grandchildren Jeffrey Steven White, Jordan Elizabeth Blackwood, great grandchildren Brynnley, Barron and Baylor Blackwood. His life was marked by devotion to his craft, a deep love for his children, a reverence for God, courtesy and kindness toward others.Please send notes and remembrances to: Ronald Squiers, 5338 Willow Glen PL, Castro Valley, CA 94546.



