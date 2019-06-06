January 25, 1932 - May 29, 2019 We mourn the loss and celebrate the life of Richard Webster Dion, a loving husband, father, and grandad who passed away on May 29, 2019. Richard was born on January 25, 1932 in Long Beach, California, and grew up on Pine Tree Lane in Rolling Hills. He attended Redondo Beach Union High School. After graduating, Richard served his country in the United States Coast Guard. In 1959, he graduated from the University of Southern California and went on to earn his Doctor of Dental Surgery at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in 1963. He began his private practice of General Dentistry in Santa Monica, California. During the 40 years before his retirement, Dr. Dion was active in the community and a member of St. John's Hospital dental staff. As President of the Western Dental Society, he received an award for outstanding service to dentistry. After retirement, Richard and his wife, Mary, relocated to San Jose to be closer to children and grandchildren. Richard leaves his devoted wife Mary (O'Connor) Dion and his cherished children Maria Dion Padilla (Victor), Catherine Dion Miller (Robert) and Richard Read Dion (Charlotte). He is proud Grandad of Henry Webster Haak, Matthew Robert Miller, Grace Read Miller, Nicolas Friedrich Read Dion, and Christopher Philip James Dion. He is survived by brothers Mitchell Oldham Dion, Jr. and David Roland Dion, along with seven nieces and nephews and their families. Richard was preceded in death by his loving parents Mitchell Oldham Dion and Claire Webster (Head) Dion of Rolling Hills Estates. A memorial mass will be held at St. Martin of Tours Church in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 20th, 2019 at 11:30 am, with services following at Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City, California. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Richard's name to The John Wayne Cancer Foundation, Santa Monica, California. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 6 to June 8, 2019