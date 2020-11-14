February 14, 1938 - October 18, 2020 Richard Hall, 82, passed away in Los Angeles, California on October 18th. Richard, a navy veteran, was born in Camden, New Jersey to the late Hugh and Elizabeth Hall. By his mid-twenties Richard had relocated to Southern California and started his own business. An expert tradesman Richard became known as "Mr. Fix-It" eventually working with United Artists & Regal Cinema.Richard is survived by his wife Leslie; 3 children: Elizabeth, Patricia and Richard Jr. 6 grandchildren: Jason, Katelynn, Matthew, Joseph, William and Ashley. His sisters – Mary and Joanne and brothers - Joseph, Robert, Michael and Patrick.Richard is buried at Mount Sinai Memorial Parks, Hollywood Hills. A private memorial will take place at a later date.



