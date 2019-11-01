|
December 16, 1925 - October 7, 2019 Richard Vrana (93), beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away on October 7, 2019 after a brief illness with loved ones by his side.A true member of "The Greatest Generation," Richard was born in Wahoo Nebraska. A veteran of WWII, he proudly served in the USMC in the Pacific.After the war he returned to NE for a brief time then moved to CA where he worked in Aerospace for more than 45 years, retirng in 1992.He married the love of his life, Linda in 1962. Together they raised two sons in Simi Valley, CA.Richard loved life, his family, music, animals, gardening and nature. He was an avid hobbyist, and collector. He loved to travel and took his family on trips throughout the US and overseas. He is survived by wife Linda, sons Daniel and David, grandsons Aaron (Megan), Nicholas, Joshua and Matthew. He is predeceased by his parents and infant brother.Memorial service will be held Nov. 2, 2019 at the Old Simi Valley Church located at the Strathearn Park, in Simi Valley CA. Interment December 16, 2019 at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside CA. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the or Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019