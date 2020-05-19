Rinah Korenman
August 19, 1935 - May 18, 2020 On Monday, May 18, 2020, RINAH KORENMAN of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved mother of Julia Korenman (Howard Tracer), Linda Korenman (Robert Lindsey) and Sanders Korenman (Beth Tremallo). Loving sister in law of Victor and Joan Korenman. Cherished grandmother of Zachary Tracer (Marlana Radcliffe), Andrew Tracer, Vera Korenman, Gabriella Lindsey and the late Louis Korenman. Funeral services will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to The Jewish Social Service Agency. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in Los Angeles Times on May 19, 2020.
