July 23, 2019 Rita Ellen Kennedy Schoonmaker, 86, passed away peacefully at home in Laguna Woods July 23, 2019 after a short illness. Rita was married to Peter Kipp Schoonmaker for 47 years, sharing his love of sea, his sail-making business kept them busy sailing and racing their lovely yachts in her much-loved South Bay waters. She was the proud mother of five children, all of whom made it to her bedside, Catherine Ellen Kennedy, UK and Naples, FL; Michael Anne Murray, Juneau, Alaska; James Robert Murray, Jr., Oceanside, CA; Mary Megan Breid, Peregian Beach, Australia and Joseph William Kennedy Murray, Canyon Lake, CA (we still argue over who is the favorite!). She was also the adoring grandmother of Janeen, Clare, Michael, Sara, Sydney, Duncan, Bobby, Peter and Charlie, and the joyful great-grandmother of Ava, Audrey and baby William. She was also the loving aunt to Patty, Elizabeth, Amanda, Marta, Christina, Kathleen and Tim. Retired to Laguna Woods, Rita's golf game became her primary focus and, always competitive, she became club champion three times. More importantly, we believe she used up all the family's allotment and enjoyed 7 holes-in-one over her lifetime, happily leaving none for the rest of us. She was also passionate about her bridge game and hated losing to the very end. Her family is truly grateful to her many friends who have reached out and helped us through this journey, sharing love and affection for our Rita. A special heartfelt thank you for her beautiful daughter-in-law Berta, who held her hand, eased her fears, and brought her spiritual peace. Rita and her brother Michael M. Kennedy, who also passed this year, were born in Los Angeles and raised in the family home by their great-grandmother Nana. We can only hope that Nana has taken them home to the place they loved most, and they are again in that lovely garden chasing the ducks and chickens and climbing trees. We will miss you forever, our lovely Rita.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 26 to July 28, 2019