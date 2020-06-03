April 3, 1918 - May 9, 2020 "God has you in his arms, and we have you in our hearts." GODAs a devout purveyor of the Lord, Rita Garcia lived as a veritable beacon of hope, strength, and courage. She proudly made it her mission to share with others the power of God's grace and encouraged those around her to develop their own special relationship with Him as a result.Rita served as a student and as a teacher of the Word of Christ.Her immeasurable impact is forever reflected by her spirit recalled by those who hold her dearest in their hearts. FAMILYNana Rita, as she was referred to by those closest to her, was truly a symbol of love and compassion, and continues to be a guiding light for each individual fortunate enough to be considered part of her family.Rita Garcia is survived by her daughter, Dinah Hernandez and her husband, Frank; her son, James Garcia and his wife, Becky; her grandchildren, Elaine Sanchez and her husband, Tony; Denise Reagan and her husband, Joshua; Erin Keller and her husband, Delmar; James Garcia; Joey Gonzalez and his wife, Farrah; Chimene Gonzalez; and her great-grandchildren, Antonio Sanchez, Davian Garcia, Tomas Sanchez, Thea Reagan, Julian Reagan, Maya Sanchez, Elena Sanchez, Noah Gonzalez, Delmar Keller, and Noah Keller. She was predeceased by her husband, Adolfo Garcia, as well as her son, Gilbert Garcia.A special inclusion goes to Rita's neighbors Juan and Norma Gutierrez for their selfless acts of kindness and concerted efforts in looking after her over the years. COMMUNITYRita Garcia was a devoted citizen and a celebrated contributor within her community. With over 70 years of residency in the East Los Angeles area, she has left a lasting legacy generated by her willing commitment to service. From her representation as a member of the Maravilla Community Advisory Committee to her leadership role with The Concerned Mothers of East Los Angeles, Rita had kept her finger on the pulse of activism and had dedicated her life to improving the lives of others.Rita Garcia was recognized for her efforts by Ronald Reagan during his governorship of California in 1968, and has been honored more recently, on her 100th birthday, by the California State Assembly for her continued commitment to make a difference. REMEMBRANCEIt is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved Rita. She has left behind a formative legacy filled with numerous contributions she has made to the church, her family, and her community, but it was her outlook on life along with her response to life experiences that have collectively allowed for her to shine. She was a strong, independent woman unwilling to compromise in the face of adversity, and has been revered by those she has touched as the driving force and undeniable source of unrelenting perseverance that underlines the core values found at the forefront of our family dynamic.Rita Garcia was an avid storyteller who relished the moments in which she would be able to share with others the knowledge she had gained throughout her 102 years spent on this earth. Staying true to tradition, we can all now tell her story, a story of faith and fortitude, and reflect on the invaluable lessons that she has ultimately laid before us.The family will be holding a celebration of life for Rita in the near future.



