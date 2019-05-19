Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Holmes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rita Holmes Obituary
May 22, 1918 - May 12, 2019 Longtime Santa Fe Springs resident and centenarian, Rita Holmes, née Arias, went to the Lord last Sunday. Rita, the eldest of eight siblings, immigrated to the US at the age of one from Durango, Mexico and later earned her citizenship in the 1950's. Rita's legacy includes 3 children, 10 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and 15 great great grandchildren. Rita will be laid to rest on Wednesday at Calvary cemetery.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.