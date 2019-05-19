|
May 22, 1918 - May 12, 2019 Longtime Santa Fe Springs resident and centenarian, Rita Holmes, née Arias, went to the Lord last Sunday. Rita, the eldest of eight siblings, immigrated to the US at the age of one from Durango, Mexico and later earned her citizenship in the 1950's. Rita's legacy includes 3 children, 10 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and 15 great great grandchildren. Rita will be laid to rest on Wednesday at Calvary cemetery.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 19, 2019