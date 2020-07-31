March 11, 1947 - July 27, 2020 Rita Mahony Perez passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on July 27. Rita was born on March 11, 1946, in Santa Monica. She graduated from Notre Dame Academy and Mount Saint Mary's College. She also was a member of the Los Angeles Catholic Social Services. She met the love of her life in high school and married Gregory Perez in 1967. She decided to stay at home to help with the education of her three children for the next 15 years while living in both Los Angeles and San Diego. While in San Diego, she participated in the restoration of Mission San Diego as a new parish.Upon returning to Los Angeles, she began her career as an educator at her alma mater in 1984. At Notre Dame Academy, she taught honors English and is remembered as a demanding and engaged teacher who inspired her students to achieve academic excellence. Later she became vice-principal and assisted the Academy in becoming one of the first secondary schools in Southern California to attain national blue-ribbon status. She participated in receiving the award at the White House.Rita also assisted in creating their endowment fund and seeking contributions and grants from individuals and foundations for the Academy's benefit. Rita began a second career in 1996 in finance and employee benefits. She also generously contributed her time and energy to assist in fundraising projects with the Little Sisters of the Poor in San Pedro, Saint Francis High School in La Canada, and the Jesuit Novitiate in Culver City. After moving with Greg to Portland, Oregon, she continued as an independent business advisor. She also added fly fishing to her interests with extended trips throughout the Northwest and Canada. Returning to Los Angeles in 2013, she focused her time on family activities and being with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of Saint Bede's Parish. She battled pancreatic cancer for over 2 1/2 years with the same positive attitude and dignity with which she approached all her life challenges. Rita is survived by her husband of 53 years, their children and their spouses, Annemarie Perez & Paul Bailey, Shannon Perez & Kecia Rose, and Gregory F. Perez & Melissa Perez, and grandchildren Gregory Rose, Malia, and Jack. A memorial mass and celebration will be held at a future date in Los Angeles when joyful gatherings are appropriate.Memorial donations may be made in her name to Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles, and the Jesuit Novitiate in Culver City.You may reach Rita's family at rita.perez.memorial@gmail.com.



