February 14, 1927 - February 9, 2019 Surrounded by her family, Rita passed away peacefully the morning of February 9th after a prolonged battle with Alzheimer's disease. She had decided years ago to donate her body to UCLA for research and organ donation. She is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, Fermin A. Carranza, Jr., her children, Fermin, Patricia and Laura, and her grandchildren, Roxy, Emily, Deborah, Isabelle, Nathalie, Martin, Claire, Tomas, Mateo and Maxi. She was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina and had a degree in Human Relations. She was an excellent golf and tennis player, loved to travel and was very active in the UCLA Faculty Women's Club. Above all, she will always be remembered for her caring and generous heart.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 16, 2019
