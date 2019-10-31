|
|
May 15, 1932 - October 28, 2019 Born in Washington DC, she came to Los Angeles to attend USC. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Edwin, and her 3 children, Gary (Susan), Kenneth (Leslie), and Karen (Jonathan), 6 grandchildren, Jason (Gabby), Erin, Steven, Lauren (Scott), Haley and Emily, and her 2 great-grandchildren, Ava and Ella, to whom she was Ba Tita. She is also survived by her brother Selvyn Gottlieb (Roz), and nieces and nephew. A memorial service will be held at Hillside Memorial Park on Friday, November 1 at 12 noon.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 31, 2019