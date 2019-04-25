1953 - 2019 Rivka Vienfald Night, 65, passed away April 18, 2019. She was born May 10, 1953 to Leah and Eliezer Vienfald, in Haifa, Israel. She spent her childhood on Kibbutz Usha in the Carmel Valley and then served in the Israel Defense Forces in the parachutist division. She was born a sabra, and sprouted roots in Texas and California. Rivka obtained a degree in architecture from the University of Houston and then focused her career on public works design and construction management. Throughout her over 40 years as an architect, often being the only female on the project, Rivka was instrumental in providing primary design for many of the Los Angeles Metro subway stations including the Hollywood/Highland, several Red/Gold/Blue Line stations and upcoming Wilshire/Rodeo station. Additionally, she was the lead architect on the awarding winning Iconic Basket Bridge spanning the 210 Freeway. Rivka was a nurturing and supportive wife of over 36 years to her husband Allan, and was a proud, loving mother to her sons Na (wife Katie and granddaughter Blair) and Orry (fiancée Carly). She completed word games and sudoku daily, and enjoyed attending plays, lectures, films, art exhibits, musical events ranging from opera to outlaw country, weekly Torah studies, and reading novels. She was a builder, designer and creative thinker who always completed the task. Moreover, she was the embodiment of chesed; showing loving kindness to all. The family would like to thank all those associated with Cedars Sinai Hospital for all the care and attention received in the last few months, especially the 7th Floor MICU Units. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jonathan Jaques Children's Cancer Foundation, the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, or a charity of your choosing. May her name be a blessing! Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary