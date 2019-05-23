July 9, 1952 - April 16, 2019 R.L. "Biff" Smith passed away on April 16, 2019 in San Clemente, California. Born on July 9, 1952 in Tacoma, Washington, Biff moved to Southern California in 1966. A graduate of Sonora High School and Cal State Fullerton, Biff began his career in the restaurant industry as a managing partner for the Cask N' Cleaver and Vintage '81 Restaurant Groups. He transitioned to commercial real estate, as a broker for Collins Commercial, and then as Executive Vice President for the Daum Commercial Real Estate Company where he worked until his death. Biff's relationships, whether with colleagues, family, clients, friends or strangers, defined his life. He is survived by his parents, Russell & Helen Smith, his wife Gail, daughters Mackenzie and Callan, sisters Vicki Hass and Julie Zager, and all those that knew and loved him. A Celebration of Life will be held at Marbella Country Club on May 31 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in care of the Biff Smith Memorial Fund. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 23 to May 24, 2019