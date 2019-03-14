|
September 7, 1927 - March 2, 2019 Robert A. De Santis went to be with our Lord on March 2, 2019 due to complications from late onset ALS. He was born in Staten Island, NY on September 7, 1927. He moved to California in 1959, where he worked for Paul Hesse Studios before starting his own successful business. Robert is preceded in death by his son, Gary and devoted wife of over 50 years, Marjorie J De Santis. He is survived by his loving wife Mary E De Santis, and children Patricia Wyatt, Robert L De Santis, Amy Gonyier, and Bruce De Santis as well as 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be held on March 19 at 10:00, St. Johns Eudes Church 9901 Mason Ave. Chatsworth, CA.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2019