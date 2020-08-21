September 22, 1940 - July 31, 2020 Robert (Bob) Arthur Geddes passed away suddenly at his home in Culver City, on July 31, 2020.Bob was a storyteller, and a musician. He was a skeptic and a scholar, a lover of data and poetry, history and Hank Williams. He genuinely loved life and people, and his presence could eclipse everything else. Born in Quincy, Massachusetts on September 9, 1940, he was a Navy veteran, a UC Berkeley alum, and had a career running focus groups for major brand products. He moved to Los Angeles in 1984 and had lived in Culver City since 1992.He loved being on the water-from summers on Cape Cod to family vacations on houseboats. In the Navy he served on an icebreaker, traveling to the Arctic, Antarctic, and Greenland. He also loved being in the air and was an accomplished pilot and a passionate fan of all things aviation. Bob loved to gather people around him. His charisma and enthusiasm created the perfect environment for everyone to feel at ease. When Bob threw his annual Christmas caroling parties, his joy in singing was so contagious that everyone sang - whether they could carry a tune or not. He loved to cook for loved ones, and delighted in their love of his meals more than he enjoyed the food himself. He took up acting in recent years and was studying at Emeritus College, at Santa Monica City College. In truth though, he had been an amazing performer his whole life. He could control a room with his storytelling, bring tears to your eyes with a poetry reading, and captivate all listeners with his singing voice.He is survived by his children: Robert Hager, Dylan Gilbert, Danielle Gilbert, and Darcy Geddes; his grandchildren: Devin, Jack, Molly, Lily, Jane, Alex and Hunter; his sister Elaine and brother Jimmy; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; so many dear friends, and his beloved cats. He was preceded in death by his wife Pamela Leven and his parents, Mary and James Geddes.



