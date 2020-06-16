Robert A. Steele
June 20, 1932 - May 2, 2020 Robert A. "Bob" Steele, accomplished business professional, devoted father, and loving husband died on 2 May 2020 at the age of 87. Born in Sioux City, Iowa, in 1932, Bob's family moved to Los Angeles in 1941. He attended and graduated from Washington High School, where he played football and met his future wife of nearly 65 years, Marilyn McNamara (who preceded him in death in 2019). After graduating from UCLA in June 1954, Bob married Marilyn and started work as a real estate appraiser for The Shattuck Company. Although drafted into the Army six months later, Bob returned to Los Angeles from his posting to Germany to resume working for Charlie Shattuck, a man he admired and adored. Bob's career was long and fruitful. He ran companies, branches of companies, and served on boards of directors. Among his most cherished experiences was working with the young appraisers of Parkcenter Realty Advisors of Santa Ana, whom he viewed as a second family. He retired from fulltime work in 2007 to spend more time with his beloved wife at their home in San Clemente.Beyond work, Bob was committed to being an outstanding father to his daughter Janna and son Chuck. He developed in his children a love of sport and competition, often playing tennis with Janna and running or lifting weights with Chuck. Bob eschewed an ostentatious lifestyle, his one indulgence being time spent fly-fishing with his friends. He was enthusiastically devoted to providing for his family. He had grown up in a household that did not furnish a wealth of opportunities, so he worked tirelessly to ensure that his children would not want as he had. He is survived by them and their families. They are forever grateful for all of his love, kindness, and sacrifice. A memorial will be held when it is once again safe to gather.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Jun. 16 to Jun. 20, 2020.
