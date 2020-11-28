August 1, 1932 - November 16, 2020 Robert "Bob" Anthony Yuro was born in New York City Hospital on August 1, 1932. His Spirit graduated back to the great beyond on November 16, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family.Bob was a beloved Husband to Rosemary, his wife of 38 years, a treasured Father to Gabrielle(Bob), Jason (Veronica), Michelle(Andy), Dominique(Kai) and Leonora(Gary) and Stepfather to Alexandra. He was cherished by his grandchildren Jennifer, Brittany, Hannah, Rae, Ruby, Mason, Charlotte, Benny, Travis and Kale'a. He also leaves behind his adored Bichon Frise, Roxy. Bob was the family's North Star. He was a charismatic and curious seeker, a lover of people, life, trees, jazz, movies and a good Budino. After graduating Erasmus High School in Brooklyn, Bob joined the Air Force and was stationed in Germany. He was trained and served as an Air Traffic Controller during the Korean War. After completing his service he returned to New York where his twenties were spent as an actor with many stints in New York City theatre which propelled him to Los Angeles for TV work. Bob played the "bad guy" in every TV western and cop show of the 1960's and 70's. In 1969, Bob and his best friend, Herb Evans, opened "Alice's Restaurant" in Westwood and in 1972 they opened "Alice's Restaurant Malibu". Bob and Herb eventually separated their business with Bob taking over Alice's in Malibu which enjoyed 25 years of popularity and success with a "family" of employees that worked with him for decades. For the last 38 years Bob was extremely devoted to his involvement with AA and GA. Through this program he was committed to his own personal development and was passionate about supporting as many other program members as possible. A huge part of his legacy is the time he spent helping others along their path. Bob will be remembered for his incredible deep voice and his deep wisdom, his wry sense of humor, his immense love for his wife, his family and his friends. He was a shining light for so many. He will be greatly missed but will live on forever in the hearts and minds of his family and friends. Godspeed.



