April 28, 1927 - August 4, 2020 Robert "Bob" Apramian transitioned tranquilly on August 4, 2020 to join his loving wife Gloria Elizabeth Apramian to whom he was eternally devoted. He was and is admired and adored by his children, grandchildren, great- grandchild, neighbors, friends and all who were fortunate enough to cross his path. His easy going, humorous and convivial demeanor belied the fact that he was an accomplished businessman, astute real estate developer and savvy stock investor.Bob was born on April 28, 1927 in Union City. While he waxed nostalgic about his youthful days playing stick ball on the mean streets of New Jersey, he eagerly relocated to the warmer clime of Southern California with his parents Carl and Rose. After attending middle and high school in Pasadena, Bob enlisted in the Navy and served proudly in WW11. He then attended USC to study business while at the same time helping his father run the family Oriental Rug concern. He presciently identified the change in tastes from area rugs to "wall to wall" carpet at the time and restructured the business accordingly. The newly christened Apramian Carpets flourished serving commercial, residential, and specialty decorator clients for 50 prosperous years. All the while, Bob was also pursuing local real estate development and hewed close to his ethnic roots staying active in supporting local church affairs and enabling the nascent Armenian Community in Pasadena.Bob and Gloria raised their family in San Marino and later retired to Irvine Cove, Laguna Beach to build a family compound for all their descendants to enjoy. Bob became very involved at the Oasis Center in Corona Del Mar upon his wife's passing and his children and grand children were delighted to be a major part of his life. Whether he was giving diving lessons, body surfing or merely advising on the stock market or simple lessons of life, Bob always made himself available to spend quality time with all of his grandchildren and played an important role in all of their lives. The entire family always looked forward to their frequent sojourns to Las Vegas where Bob (Vegas Moniker "Cadillac") would hold his gambling tutorials at the Texas Hold 'Em and Craps Tables. His quick comedic timing was evident even when he was in the ER at Hoag Hospital. In order to assess his mental state, the nurse asked if he knew why he was at the hospital. After a brief pause, he smiled and responded, "the food".Bob was the true personification of the time honored expression "to know him is to love him" His warm everlasting memory and spirit will be cherished by his children Dr. Carla Barnett ( husband Dr. Kevin Barnett), Dr. Glen Apramian (wife Michele Apramian) grandchildren Noelle Barnett Bagnall ( husband Archie Bagnall), Dr. Braden Barnett (fiancé Tina Hwang), Dr. Austin Apramian (fiancé Tina Damadyan), Spenser Apramian and great grandchild Perrin Rose Bagnall.Due to prevailing circumstances, funeral services were private. If so desired, a donation may be made in Robert Apramian's Memory to the Ararat Home of Los Angeles 15105 Mission Hills Road, Mission Hills, CA 91345.



