May 10, 1933 - October 7, 2019 Robert Arthur Gerlock died of pancreatic cancer on October 7, 2019. He was 86 years old. Bob was born in Cleveland, Ohio on May 10, 1933 to Joanna and Stephen Gerlock. At thirteen he moved to Los Angeles with his parents and brother Ray. Bob graduated from Dorsey High School and went on to earn a B.S. and M.S. in Engineering from UCLA. He enjoyed a long career in the aerospace industry eventually retiring as the Vice President of Programs and Advanced Planning at Teledyne Electronics in Newbury Park. Later he worked as a consultant in the field and was particularly proud of a commendation he received from the Department of the Army in 2000 for work he performed in the area of communication electronics. In 1958 Bob married Joyce Ford. They settled in Granada Hills in 1967 where they raised their two girls, Lynn and Julie. Bob and Joyce were married for sixty years until her death on April 9, 2019. Bob was an involved and caring Grandpa. Bob is survived by his daughters Lynn Hubbell and her husband Joseph Hubbell and Julie Buchenau and her partner Ross Bouchet; grandchildren Stephanie, Tyler and Riley Hubbell and Kilian and Sadie Buchenau; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and his wife Joyce, Bob was predeceased by his two brothers Elmer and Raymond, a sister Jean and his niece Diana.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29, 2019