Obituary Condolences Flowers March 25, 1929 - May 8, 2019 Dr. Bob Boardman died on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the age of 90. Born in New York City, Bob was the only child of Dr. Sophia Locke and Mr. Max Boardman. He attended The Dalton School and The Bronx High School of Science. Dr. Boardman spent much of his childhood watching his mother practice medicine in the children's hygiene section of the New York City Department of Health. At age 17, Dr. Boardman followed in his mother's footsteps and attended Tufts University. He then enrolled in the University of Laussane medical school in Laussane, Switzerland where he received his M.D. in December, 1952. While in Laussane, Bob met Lois Myer. They married in June, 1953. After several years in Europe completing his medical training, Bob and his family returned to the United States. He completed his residency in Cooke County Hospital in Chicago and ultimately settled in South Pasadena in 1964 with their two children. For 55 years, Dr. Boardman practiced internal medicine in Southern California where he was on staff at Huntington Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital. He was passionate about his patients and took pride in being an excellent diagnostician. Dr. Boardman was known for putting his patients first and was often found in his 1965 convertible Chevrolet taking late night house calls with his black doctors bag and dated stethoscope. He also enjoyed teaching future doctors and taught courses on internal medicine at the University of Southern California. When not practicing or teaching medicine, Dr. Boardman was a voracious reader, dog-lover, and traveler. His favorite activity was hiking or running around Lacey Park and Mt. Wilson with his poodles. He started running marathons at age 40 and completed over 10 marathons all over the United States. His dry wit and observant nature were defining characteristics and always kept his friends and family on their toes. This skill came in handy on his various global travels to India, Europe and most memorably during his many fishing trips in Campbell River, Canada. Together with his wife, Bob was an avid supporter of California craft arts including Pasadena Arts Alliance, Otis College of Art and Design, and LACMA. Dr. Boardman is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lois, and their two children: Andy and Peter, their spouses, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. He leaves us with his legacy as a skilled medical practitioner, his care for others, and love of a good adventure. He will be remembered and honored in our hearts and minds. In lieu of flowers, the family requests all gifts be made to Huntington Hospital. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 11 to May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries