Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Markowitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert C. Markowitz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert C. Markowitz Obituary
July 7, 1962 - October 29, 2019 Robert (Robbie) Markowitz passed away suddenly in San Francisco. Born in Los Angeles, the family moved to the San Fernando Valley where he graduated Birmingham HS and earned a degree from CSUN. He left the tech industry and enjoyed his new life as MotoTireGuy. He will be lovingly remember as the son of Marcia & Joel Markowitz; big brother to Barrie (Markowitz) Benton and Lauren (Markowitz) Neymark, uncle to Dylan Neymark, boyfriend of Amonrut (Jenny) Siriyarn, father figure to Anthony Shumskas, and Zeta Beta Tau Gamma Beta Brother.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -