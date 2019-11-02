|
|
July 7, 1962 - October 29, 2019 Robert (Robbie) Markowitz passed away suddenly in San Francisco. Born in Los Angeles, the family moved to the San Fernando Valley where he graduated Birmingham HS and earned a degree from CSUN. He left the tech industry and enjoyed his new life as MotoTireGuy. He will be lovingly remember as the son of Marcia & Joel Markowitz; big brother to Barrie (Markowitz) Benton and Lauren (Markowitz) Neymark, uncle to Dylan Neymark, boyfriend of Amonrut (Jenny) Siriyarn, father figure to Anthony Shumskas, and Zeta Beta Tau Gamma Beta Brother.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019