April 24, 1951 - November 24, 2019 Robert Charles Goold, Jr., born April 24, 1951 in Hinsdale, IL; died November 24, 2019 in Barstow, CA. From being a fun-loving and successful thespian in Downers Grove South High School productions to loving the marching band at the University of Iowa, he enjoyed groups of enthusiastic people. Bob gained a BA in Music from the University of Iowa in 1973 and went on to University of California, San Diego where he attained an MA degree in music composition. Enjoying the science of music, he became a successful sound engineer in the entertainment industry, earning 2 Emmy Awards and much additional acknowledgement of his skills for many years. Bob chose a second career at Remax Westside Properties as a realtor, which he pursued in Los Angeles. For fun, he found that dancing gave him a social outlet and many fun friends. Bob is survived by his sisters Frances (Harold) Felty, Nancy (John) Magurno and Elizabeth (Phil) Ill, 3 nieces and a nephew, 4 great-nieces and 2 great-nephews, and many, many friends from each area of his life. His ashes will be interred in the summer of 2020 in Illinois with a private service. Donations can be made to the Kindred Hospice, 17290 Jasmine St. #104, Victorville, CA 92395 or RimRock Villa Convalescent Hospital, 27555 Rimrock Rd., Barstow, CA 92311 both of whom gave excellent medical, emotional and spiritual support during the past year.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 18, 2020