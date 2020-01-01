|
May 16, 1936 - December 18, 2019 Our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend has passed from this world. The love and kindness that characterized his life was mirrored back to him by his family as they held vigil at his bedside during his final days. Robert was born in Moorhead, Minnesota, in the midst of the Great Depression. His Mom, Dad, brother and sister left the family farm in search of a new life in California a few days before Pearl Harbor in December 1941. During his formative years, his father searched for work throughout California which necessitated the family to move more than 30 times! Robert responded to these difficult experiences by developing remarkable social skills characterized by warmth and kindness. Throughout his life, which included great success in business, he had the uncanny ability to meet someone and convey a sense of unconditional love. Needless to say, he touched many lives deeply. In his later years when he was confronted with debilitating illnesses which eventually made him unable to move his body, he sunk into a spiritual stillness with much grace. This stillness seemed to cause a sense of unity between himself and his creator. When the end appeared near, through songs and presence his family was able to convey their gratefulness to him for a life that was well lived. Robert was a man of action rather than words. There is a sense that his precious spirit will have a lasting influence on the lives of the many people that he deeply touched. Robert will be greatly missed and forever remembered by his adoring family: his high school sweetheart and wife of 51 years, Nadine, preceded him in death. He is survived by his son, Scott Otterness and his daughters, Lori Luke and Tami Ostrow, daughter-in-law, Michelle Otterness, sons-in-law, John Luke and Paul Ostrow. His grandchildren: Ashley Knie, Autumn Westfall, Brittany Joachim, Courtney Lewis, Chelsea Otterness, Rachel Otterness, Claire Otterness and Michael Ostrow. He is also survived by 9 great-grandchildren. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on February 8th. For memorial service details, please send an email to [email protected]
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 1, 2020