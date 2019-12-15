|
|
April 23, 1959 - October 31, 2019 Robert Charles Smith, son of Barbara Jean Barrow and Robert Charles Smith Sr. passed peacefully on October 31st, his favorite holiday. He is survived by his sister Tina Marie Lawrence and brother Brian Michael O'Neill, his nieces, nephews and their children.Robb had undeniable talent and endless creativity and was a force to be reckoned with. From his renowned event and floral design business "Laurels" on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, he created out-of-the-box, celebrity and Hollywood weddings, celebrations and corporate parties. His passion and success spanned decades. His designs were featured in movies. Some of his most remembered films were: "Father of the Bride", "Something's Gotta Give", "The Wedding Planner", "Catch Me If You Can" and "Intolerable Cruelty."After leaving Los Angeles, Robb brought his artistry and boundless personality to Napa Valley where he quickly became part of the community and reveled in its bountiful beauty of landscape, cuisine and people.Robb will be remembered by all of us, his many friends and loved ones, as a generous, loving, creative spirit that filled our lives with much more than we could have imagined. Robb made us, and those he encountered feel special in his presence and he will be sorely missed but definitely not forgotten. Our hearts are broken yet filled with wonderful memories.Rest well my dear, dear friend.A Celebration of Life will be held in January in Napa.Robb was a supporter of the Save the Elephants African Wildlife Foundation If one would like to donate in his honor. Save the Elephants | African Wildlife Foundation awf.org?
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 15, 2019