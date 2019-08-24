|
|
September 21, 1943 - July 7, 2019 Son of Dr. Richard Paul Barthol and Esther Simpson Barthol. Widower of beloved wife of 50 years, Meta Lustgarten Barthol. Survived by daughters Sara Helena Barthol and Lora Ann Barthol, son-in-law, Daniel Eric Shulman, granddaughter Billie Blue Sky Shulman, and brother Bruce Barthol. Clark died of metastatic prostate cancer just a year and a half after Meta's passing. Clark was born and spent his early years in the Oakland/Berkeley, California area. Other than a few years he spent in his early teens in State College, PA, and the time he spent internationally (both with his family as a child and loved ones he travelled with as an adult), he based his life in the Los Angeles area. Clark left his mark on the world in many ways, including by touching so many with his spirit, ingenuity, insight, and passion for life. Those who knew him were blessed. His warm good humor, genuine interest in others, and generosity of spirit endeared him to many. Clark never refused help to anyone. His extraordinary parenting is evidenced by the remarkable loyalty of his daughters, who stayed by his side, taking care of and battling with him, until the end. From a young age, Clark embraced adventure, starting with living in Spain for 6 months as a child. Scuba diving, sailing, and traveling were what really set Clark on his life's path. He was certified as a Master Diver. Later, as a young man in Port Hueneme, along with Meta and dear friend Dennis Fontany, he built a 33 foot trimaran that took them on many adventures around the world over a three year period as they completed the very first circumnavigation of the globe by a craft of that type. Sara and Lora have many memories of Clark in his happy place: whittling and tinkering in the garage, fixing and innovating while listening to tunes and NPR on the radio. Sometimes he taught them some of what he knew, often with patience, humor, and affection. Their memories also often revolve around the role of music in their household and family dynamics. Having played upright bass as a teen and sharing his love for guitar with both Meta and Bruce, he continued his appreciation of music throughout his life. To the admiration of many, Clark integrated his passions and skills into his careers as porpoise trainer for the navy, boatbuilder, and proprietor of Clark Barthol Marine Surveyors.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, 2019