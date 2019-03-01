April 21, 1920 - February 7, 2019 Robert Cornelius Bogert, an esteemed scientist, inventor and philanthropist, died Feb. 7 in his Bel-Air Road home at age 98.The son of Ethel and Howard Bogert was born April 21, 1920 in Washington D.C. He grew up in Ohio and attended the University of Michigan, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Aeronautical Engineering.With the outbreak of World War II, he joined the Army and rose to the rank of captain. During his tour of duty, he was awarded the American Defense Ribbon and the Victory Medal.Following his military service, he attended the California Institute of Technology, receiving a Master of Science degree in Aeronautical Engineering, and later an MBA from Stanford University.Bogert spent almost two decades at Rockwell International, one of the world's largest space and defense contractors. In 1969, he joined up with Howard Head in developing the Head Ski Boot. While at that company, he met a fellow inventor and aerospace engineer, Marion Franklin Rudy. The two developed and patented the Air Sole and a number of other footwear products for an emerging sports powerhouse which became known as Nike. Subsequently, more than 100 million of these shoes have been sold by Nike in the last 45 years.He is survived by his wife, Caldwell Sutherland; two sons: Ross A. (Charleen) and Peter Bogert; grandsons Bren (Laya) and their children: Parker, Slater and Kylie; and Troy (Dawn) and their children: Luke and Brody; plus step-sons Robert C. Lawson and Bradford R. Lawson (Ana).The two-time widower was predeceased by his first wife Caroline Wilson, who died in 1982, and his second wife Trudy Marachal, who died in 2012.He was interred at Forest Lawn. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019