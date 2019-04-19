Robert David Mayer

July 27, 1939 – March 26, 2019



Bob Mayer of Encino, age 79, loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away on March 26, 2019. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends. Bob was born on July 27, 1939, in Long Beach, CA, to Anne (Burke) and Franc Mayer.



After graduating Wilson High in 1957, he entered UC Berkeley where in 1959 he met freshman Beverly Cohen of Stockton, CA. It was love at first sight for both Bob, age 20, and Bev, age 18.



Bob graduated in 1961 with a BS in business. He also completed the NROTC program, and in 1961 was commissioned as an active duty US Navy ensign stationed for 2 years aboard the USS Helena, a cruiser based in San Diego. In 1963, he was promoted to Lt.jg. Also in 1963, Bob and Bev became engaged on Valentine's Day and married on August 11, 1963, in Stockton, CA. In September 1963, Bob began law school at Berkeley's Boalt Hall. Bob and Bev moved to Los Angeles in 1966 following his graduation, and he began working as a lawyer where he met Fred Glassman, a fellow lawyer, and they started their own firm, Mayer & Glassman. They remained partners for 45 years until Bob retired. During these years, Bob and Bev had a son Steven and daughter Melissa who chose to follow in their father's footsteps and are also lawyers.



Also during this time, Bob became a published author beginning in 1996 with Power Plays, followed by How to Win Any Argument and How to Win Any Negotiation. His favorite hobby was travel, which included a 50th anniversary family cruise to Alaska, teaching a course in Dubai, lecturing on a cruise ship, and through the years they saw most of the world from Agra to Zagreb and more. He also enjoyed movies, books, theatre, television and folk music, especially The Limeliters and The Kingston Trio.



Bob is survived by his beloved wife Beverly of 55 years; son Steven (Michelle); daughter Melissa (Gerald Sacks); grandsons Aaron and Zachary; sister Gail Bloxberg and many dear friends and relatives. He was a good man, a righteous person and a mensch. He will be missed more than words can say, and he will always be in our hearts.



Donations in his memory may be made to the at www.alz.org or the Fulfillment Fund at www.fulfillmentfund.org, or a .