December 2, 1921 - January 24, 2020 Born in Omaha, Nebraska to parents Jack and Freda Bramson. Attended Omaha Central High School where he was a basketball and tennis star, as well as sports editor of the school paper. He went on to play varsity basketball at the University of Nebraska. In World War II he was a commissioned officer leading his platoon as a paratrooper and pathfinder in the 82nd Airborne, and badly wounded by enemy fire in the Battle of the Bulge. Awarded two purple hearts, a bronze star and combat infantryman's badge. Following a one year hospitalization for his wounds, as a 1st Lieutenant, he returned to University of Nebraska Law School where he earned his law degree. Rather than practice law, he became an FBI agent working in New York City. He left the Bureau to start his long career with MCA initially as an attorney in their New York office and then to Chicago to work in their television distribution division. He transferred to Los Angeles when the company acquired Universal Studios and became President of MCA's International Television Division, heading up their offices worldwide. Following retirement he did consulting work for MGM, pursued his passions for tennis at the Beverly Hills Tennis Club and for voracious reading.Predeceased by Beverly, his college sweetheart and beloved wife of 59 years and his brother Alan, he is survived by his daughter Bobbe Bramson Goodman (Martin), sons David, Danny (Julee), Tom (Stephanie), grandchildren Gregory, Stephanie Jones (Grant), Joshua, Jesse, Nicole and his cherished partner in life Lisa Garcia Escobedo, who gave him much happiness in his later years. Appreciation goes to his devoted caregivers, Cojie, Harris and Lito.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 28 to Feb. 2, 2020