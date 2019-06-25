February 3, 1942 - June 19, 2019 Born in Brooklyn, New York, on February 3, 1942, Robert Wulf, beloved husband of Kathleen, passed away on June 19, 2019. He leaves a close family of two sons, their wives and three grandchildren. Mr. Wulf received his B.S. in Aeronautical Engineering from California State Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo, and his M.S. in Aeronautical Engineering from the University of Southern California, plus a Certificate from the Harvard Business School's Program for Management Development. Mr. Wulf retired from the Northrop Grumman Corporation as Corporate Vice President for Engineering and Technology after 37 years of service. Prior to his corporate assignment, he served as Vice President- Engineering and Chief Engineer of the B-2 Stealth Bomber. Serving on the advanced design team that eventually led to the B-2 program, he continued on the program for more than a decade from a "clean sheet of paper" to delivery of the first operational aircraft. Prior to the B-2, he worked in the Advanced Design and Development Department, participating in studies and development of the YA-9, YF-17, F/A-18, and other classified activities including the USAF Tacit Blue technology demonstration program for stealth technologies. This successful program ultimately led to the B-2 contract award. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 32111 Watergate Road in Westlake Village, CA 91361. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 25 to June 30, 2019