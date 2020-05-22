Robert Earl Wilson
April 3, 1931 - May 10, 2020 Robert Earl Wilson, 89, passed away at home surrounded by family on May 10, 2020, in West Hills, California. Bob was born to Josephine and Earl Wilson on April 3, 1931, in Bremerton, Washington. He joined the U.S. Army Reserve, finished his Associate's Degree, and played college basketball. In 1952 he joined the Army and would serve the next 3 years in Japan in Charlie Company of the 5th Cavalry as a Squad Leader. In 1957, he was honorably discharged, with the rank of Sergeant. It was in Japan that he met Takako (Linda), his beautiful wife who would be at his side for the next 65 years. They were married at the Tokyo American Embassy in 1956. Bob earned a BS from UC Berkley in 1961 and an MS in Chemistry from USC in 1970. He worked at Rocketdyne from 1961 until his retirement in 1991. Bob was instrumental in the creation of the J-2 rocket engine which was essential for the Saturn V powered missions to the moon. Bob loved camping and fishing with his children and friends. Bob enjoyed crossword puzzles, woodworking, genealogy, his grandkids, and green olives. We miss our gentle giant of a Father, husband, grandpa, and friend. We love you. Bob is survived by his wife, Takako (Linda); daughter Michele Hansen; son James (Slim) Wilson. Bob has 3 grandchildren [Wilson (Megan), Mykah (Joel), and Maryn] and 1 great-grandchild (Lexi Jane).



Published in Los Angeles Times from May 22 to May 25, 2020.
