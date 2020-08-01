Robert Edward Warnack, Sr. died May 31, 2020 at West Hills Hospital, CA at the age of 79. Over the years, Bob put much effort in his battle with diabetes. He is survived by his son, Robert Edward Warnack, Jr. and his sister, Linda Callen Harcus. He is predeceased by his wife, Dee Marie Warnack (nee Farrar), his parents, James Edward Warnack and Peggy Alice Warnack (nee Brownfield) and his sister, Marilyn Warnack Stewart.Bob was one of the good guys. He was kind, funny and generous. Born in Los Angeles on March 1, 1941, the family lived in Glendale and Burbank before moving to No. Hollywood, CA where he attended Van Nuys High and JHF Polytechnic High.After high school, Bob held a variety of jobs from grocery delivery, and mechanic to cook at Bob's Big Boy in Toluca Lake. He landed at Warner Bros as a Security Guard in time working up to their Fire Dept. While there, he met several stars in the Warner Bros stable (Bob Hope, Steve McQueen and Jane Fonda among others). Crazy about cars, he usually modified his vehicles to make them ever faster. He often raced his cars at the San Fernando Drag Strip and cruised Van Nuys Blvd. His all-time favorite was a 1961 black Chevy 409. In 1964 Bob joined the Army serving three years in Korea and Ft. Lewis, Washington. He and Dee were married in No. Hollywood in 1969. Their son, Robert, followed in 1971. They moved to Lancaster when he was hired by Lockheed's Fire Dept. In 1973, he joined the Palm Springs Fire Dept., earning many credentials while there including arson investigator and building inspector. He eventually received a degree in Fire Science from College of the Desert in Palm Desert. Bob retired in 2001 after nearly 30 years' service at PSFD, moving back to the San Fernando Valley.Ca
ring and good natured, he enjoyed a good meal, a good story and his family. Being a firefighter was one of his greatest joys. He loved to tell tales, writing and relating amusing stories (often more than once!). His frequent advice was, "Don't take any wooden nickels!" We will all miss his cheerful nature, generous smile and handlebar moustache.