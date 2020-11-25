Our brilliant Renaissance man and rocket scientist, Robert Edwin Sharples, died after a long illness this past Sunday, November 22, 2020. Born on February 4, 1937 in Ridgewood Queens New York, he was eighty-three years old. He moved to California in 1961 and became a resident of Manhattan Beach ten years later. Bob had a long career in aerospace as an engineering manager and proposal manager. He managed numerous very large proposals for Northrop Grumman/TRW, including James Webb, National Polar-Orbiting Environmental Satellite System (NPOESS), and Jupiter Icy-moons Orbiter (JIMO). The sum of the winning bids for the list of proposals he managed is nearly nine billion dollars.Bob graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School, The Cooper Union, New York, with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering; University of California, Berkeley, with a M.A. in Mathematics, and University of California, Los Angeles, Executive Management Training program.Bob is survived by his loving family and friends - his wife of over fifty years, Madeline, his son, Ben, his daughter-in-law, Marissa, his sister, Frances, his sister and brother-in-law, Sheila and Tom, and sister-in law, Barbara. He also leaves numerous nephews and nieces, whom he treated like his own children, and many beloved friends. He was predeceased by his sons, Paul and Eric, his brother Richard, his brother-in-law, Ken, and his parents, Ingrid and Frank Sharples.Bob will always be remembered for his inquiring mind, his ability to speak on most any subject, his love of poetry and the arts, his warmth and charisma, his outgoing and fun personality, and his truly loving spirit. To make a donation in Bob's memory please go to The Cooper Union: https://bit.ly/2J5WeFIOr
Crossroads School: https://www.xrds.org/giving/make-a-gift
designated to go to the Paul Sharples Endowment Fund in support of the jazz program.