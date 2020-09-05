August 2, 1941 - August 17, 2020 Robert Ellsworth Gentner, age 79, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, at 11:45 p.m. He was lovingly surrounded by family who will miss him dearly. He lived with stage 4 prostate cancer for three years, but was diagnosed with dementia a year ago which caused a gradual decline. He had no pain.Bob was a very special person to all who knew him. Most especially to me. This is his wife, Barbara, writing this dedication. I can't believe he is gone.Bob is survived by his son, Christopher; wonderful daughter-in-law Cecilia; and his three much-loved grandchildren- Gabriel, Gracie, and Grady. Each grandchild brought something special to him. I am glad that they had Grandpa in their lives. He is also survived by my brother and sister-in-law Bob and Connie Vargo; nephew and wife Michael and Christen Vargo; and great nieces Caringten and Cambria Vargo. Bob is also survived by Mando and Espie Ramirez, Cecilia's parents.We still miss our 8 year old nephew, Jeffy, who was murdered almost 40 years ago.Bob was born in New York City on August 2, 1941. His parents were Charles and Margaret Gentner. They moved to upstate New York to the city of Chelsea, then to Hastings-on-the-Hudson where Bob graduated high school in 1959. His dad saw his excellent math skills and suggested he apply to Stevens Tech in New Jersey where he studied for two years. He worked for the Francis I. duPont brokerage in New York City, then got serious about his education, attending and graduating from Arizona State University in 1966 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Bob joined the westward trek to California with some buddies, all heading there for aerospace jobs. He worked for Aerojet- Aerojet General for two years and was laid off after we were married in 1969. One month later, he was hired by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power in their water division.The highlight of our lives was the birth of our preemie son, Christopher, who is now our pride and joy. Bob earned his Masters Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Loyola Marymount University that same year. He moved to the power division at DWP, and was involved in the Inter-mountain power project in Utah, among other large power generation projects during his career. Bob retired after 39 years in 2009. He capped off his career as the Supervising Mechanical Engineer and project manager for the Pine Tree wind power project in the Tehachapi Mountains for the DWP. He was well praised and respected for his work. While at home, he pursued his love of vegetable gardening and trees each summer. He always agreed to any harebrained project I suggested. He and my dad built a big red barn on our 1/2 acre property. It housed four various goats and their hay. We then got an older quarter horse named Vanity, and she added to the group for five years. He never complained when we had hay to put up or about cleaning up after the pets. Our dogs Spot, Lady, and Lucky loved hiking with us, then Teddy, Friday, and Jack replaced them.We got a Doxiepoo pup named Penny in 2010 and she became the daughter we never had. She loved the driving vacation we took five years ago for ten days. She just died of cancer in April of this year. That started the sadness that this year has brought.But the three grand kids brought Bob so much happiness. Gabriel was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017 to play in their minor league organization after a successful college baseball career. Bob and Chris are big baseball fans, and would listen to his games on the internet. Gracie, at 13, is a club soccer and volleyball player and excels in school because she pushes herself. Grady, 8, is a top notch baseball catcher playing with nine year olds on a travel team, and also plays club soccer, as well as competing in tae-kwon-do. Gabriel just graduated from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Academy as a Deputy Sheriff, just like his parents.Bob's favorite thing to do was watching Yankees and Mets baseball. He loved all things space related, and much loved hiking with the two Jims, his closest friends. He loved eating sausage and sauerkraut and drinking beer. He liked Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream.We traveled to Europe three times, once staying in a castle on the Rhine River, once traveling down the Danube River in Hungary, and who could forget hiking in the Swiss Alps during a thunder storm. He had assured me the hike was listed as moderate. He loved the city of New York, where he was born, and was proud his middle name was Ellsworth, named after his maternal grandfather, an important person in his younger life. He would be glad I mentioned him.He was my love, my friend, my protector. I will miss him forever....The funeral service will be Friday, September 11, at 2 p.m. at Rose Hills Memorial Park.



