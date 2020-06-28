Or Copy this URL to Share

August 28, 1958 - April 24, 2020 Robert passed away in Diamond Bar, CA and is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Barbara Thompson; three children William (Ginger) Golembiewski, Andrew Thompson and Theresa (Jeffrey) Norton; Brother Robin Thompson. He was a loving Papa to seven grandchildren Alex, Sienna, Brielle, Grant, Celeste, Lexi and Avery. Robert served four years in the United States Army. He owned and operated My Electrical Supply for 20 years.



