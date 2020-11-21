November 24, 1958 - November 14, 2020 Robert Fallan of Thousand Oaks, CA previously of Northeast Philadelphia, age 61 passed away on November 14, 2020. Husband of 29 years to Carole Superfine, devoted father to Kenna and Max. Beloved son to the late Olga and Irv Feldman. Robert had a successful professional career in the insurance industry and as a businessman in the healthcare sector. Robert's greatest joys were his children, traveling with his family and paying it forward. He died a happy and grateful man. The family respectfully requests that contributions in his memory be made to Diabetes Camping and Educational Services, 12045 E. Waterfront Drive, Playa Vista, CA 90094 diabetescamping.org