September 16, 1933 - September 17, 2019 Bob was in the Army for 2 years and spent time in Korea. He was born in Santa Monica and spent most of his time on the Westside. Bob liked to travel. He covered the U.S. coast to coast. He explored Europe throughly. After living in Spain for a year he spent time in East Africa and Australia. Always a generous and fun person he will be missed by his family and friends. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, October 16 at 2pm at Woodlawn Cemetery in Santa Monica.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2019