Robert Grigsby, Jr., age 71, passed on Sunday, August 18 at home. He grew up in Temple City and was a 1966 graduate of Arroyo High School in neighboring El Monte, CA. Bob worked in the business of print platemaking with his father and grandfather for Mission Engraving in the early 1970s. He continued to serve local papers and Hollywood as a courier for Rocket Messenger Service and capped his work life with 23 years at the San Bernardino Superintendent of Schools as a Special Ed. Office Paraprofessional. He retired in 2016 before the start of the new school year. Bob was a member at the Claremont Church of Religious Science and served some years as a Board of Trustees member. He attended other local churches in his lifetime. Bob lived a very one-on-one conversational life, but sometimes rose to an appreciative audience, showing great skill painting in oils and playing piano. As a 34-year resident of Claremont, Bob enjoyed listening to classical music, and sometimes performed in local musical theater. Preceded in death by his parents and most of their siblings, Robert is survived by family including his former wife, Ruth, his uncle Fred (aunt Mary) and cousins Mark and Rebecca, his brother, Michael Grigsby, a nephew, Kevin, two nieces, Amber and Heather and their children, his own two daughters, Jill and Jody, and four grandchildren. A celebration is scheduled at 2 pm on Sunday, September 15 within the Sanctuary for Spiritual Living at 5446 N. Citrus Ave., Covina, CA 91722 (626) 332-6838.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019