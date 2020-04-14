|
September 26, 1926 - April 7, 2020 With profound sorrow, the family of Robert "Bob" Grove announces that he peacefully passed away in Long Beach, California, on April 7, 2020 at the age of 93. His dear wife of 74 years, Elaine, was holding his hand when he took his last breath. Bob was born to immigrant parents, who had escaped tyranny and persecution in Europe, on September 26, 1926 in Chicago. After graduating from Manley High School, he joined the Navy during World War II. He then earned bachelor's and master's degrees in electrical engineering at Illinois Institute of Technology followed by a long and distinguished career in aerospace engineering, primarily at Aerospace Corporation in El Segundo, CA. He was passionate about his work and developed, among other things, technology that could distinguish armed from decoy missiles during President Reagan's Strategic Defense Initiative ("Star Wars"). It was named the "Grovian Sensor" in his honor. He also enjoyed biking, spending time with his family, and studying and teaching Jewish history. In addition to his loving wife, Elaine, Bob is survived by his children, Alan Grove (Vicki Dodd) of Dallas, TX, Dr. Gary Grove (Diane) of Scottsdale, AZ, Gale Grove Swartz (Eliot) of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, and Robin Grove (Dr. Boban Djordjevic) of San Pedro, CA; eight grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and many other loving relatives and friends. A private funeral, led by Cantor Ilan Davidson of Temple Beth El San Pedro, was held at Green Hills Memorial Park on April 10, 2020. A memorial service and celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Temple Beth El and Hebrew Union College Jerusalem Campus. Bob will fondly be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, a distinguished World War II veteran and aerospace engineer, and a man of high intelligence and just as high values. May his memory be for a blessing.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 14, 2020