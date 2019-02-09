Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Solo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert H. Solo


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert H. Solo Obituary
December 4, 1932 - August 27, 2018 Robert H. Solo, Studio Executive and Producer, dies at age 85. Born in Waterbury, Conn., Robert began his career as an agent in NY. He was an executive for 20th Century Fox and then Warner Bros. In 1969, Robert produced his first movie "Scrooge" with Albert Finney, followed by "The Devils" with Vanessa Redgrave. Living in London as V.P. for Warner Bros. European production, Robert promoted 25 films including Truffaut's "Day and Night" and Fellini's "Amarcord" which won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Film. Returning to the States as an independent producer, he produced "Invasion of the Body Snatchers," "I, The Jury," "The Awakening," "Bad Boys" and "Colors" with Sean Penn, "Winter People," "Blue Sky" for which Jessica Lange won Best Actress, "Car 54, Where Are You?" and "Body Snatchers" and "Hooper." Robert is survived by his wife Judith, son Matthew, daughter Robin, and brother Richard.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 9 to Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.