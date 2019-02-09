|
December 4, 1932 - August 27, 2018 Robert H. Solo, Studio Executive and Producer, dies at age 85. Born in Waterbury, Conn., Robert began his career as an agent in NY. He was an executive for 20th Century Fox and then Warner Bros. In 1969, Robert produced his first movie "Scrooge" with Albert Finney, followed by "The Devils" with Vanessa Redgrave. Living in London as V.P. for Warner Bros. European production, Robert promoted 25 films including Truffaut's "Day and Night" and Fellini's "Amarcord" which won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Film. Returning to the States as an independent producer, he produced "Invasion of the Body Snatchers," "I, The Jury," "The Awakening," "Bad Boys" and "Colors" with Sean Penn, "Winter People," "Blue Sky" for which Jessica Lange won Best Actress, "Car 54, Where Are You?" and "Body Snatchers" and "Hooper." Robert is survived by his wife Judith, son Matthew, daughter Robin, and brother Richard.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 9 to Feb. 17, 2019