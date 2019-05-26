|
Robert H. Uyeda born in Los Angeles, CA passed away peacefully on May 13, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Blossom Uyeda; children, Andrea and Jaret Uyeda; granddaughters, Candace and Kate Uyeda; mother, Catherine Uyeda; siblings, Yoshiko and Yutaka Uyeda and Alice (Stan) Doi; and predeceased by his father Vincent Uyeda and sister Tayeko Patterson. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, June 1, 10 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church (Maryknoll), 222 S. Hewitt St. in Los Angeles.Family kindly requests no flowers. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 26, 2019