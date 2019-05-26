Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
222 S. Hewitt St.
Los Angeles, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Uyeda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert H. Uyeda

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert H. Uyeda Obituary
Robert H. Uyeda born in Los Angeles, CA passed away peacefully on May 13, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Blossom Uyeda; children, Andrea and Jaret Uyeda; granddaughters, Candace and Kate Uyeda; mother, Catherine Uyeda; siblings, Yoshiko and Yutaka Uyeda and Alice (Stan) Doi; and predeceased by his father Vincent Uyeda and sister Tayeko Patterson. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, June 1, 10 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church (Maryknoll), 222 S. Hewitt St. in Los Angeles.Family kindly requests no flowers. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
Download Now